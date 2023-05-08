

The NCLT has not given the next date of hearing or said when an order may be passed. Go First on Monday asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi to urgently pass an order on its insolvency plea.



Lessors are not allowing (the airline) to carry out routine maintenance of aircraft, Nagesh told NCLT. “We urge the court to pass an order.” Senior advocate P Nagesh, appearing for Go First, said lessors had moved an application to repossess aircraft during legal proceedings.



The airline said on Friday that its flight operations will remain suspended till May 12, due to "operational reasons". It first suspended flights till May 9 and suspended bookings till May 15. The airline filed for bankruptcy protection last week, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neo. In its bankruptcy application, the airline said it had cancelled 4,118 flights (serving 77,500 passengers) in the last 30 days.

Also Read Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood? LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO Go Airlines gets portion of aircraft hull insurance premium from insurers Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31 Aditya Birla Capital to consider raising of funds; board meeting on May 11 JSW Steel to consider raising of long-term funds; board meeting on 19 May DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets



“We are capable of operating these 26 aircraft, and are also capable of paying salaries and dues on fuel, landing, and other things to stay operational,” said Nagesh. The airline told the NCLT last week that till the filing of its plea it had not defaulted on paying its financial creditors. He said of its 54 aircraft, 26 were operational.



Lessors (SMBC Capital Aviation, GAL, CDB Aviation, Sonoram Aviation Company, and MSPL Aviation), opposed the airline’s plea and said it could not ask for a moratorium even before they were heard. The airline also urged the tribunal to grant it an interim moratorium and, if that was not possible, then admit its insolvency plea under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a show cause notice to Go First, asking why its licence should not be cancelled. The regulator also requested that the airline cease all ticket sales immediately.