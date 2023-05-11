Jaishankar receives Shashi Shekhar's book based on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday received a copy of the book 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action'.

The EAM said that he "looks forward to reading more on the influence of Mann Ki Baat on India".

"Pleased to receive a copy of the book 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by @shashidigital. Look forward to reading more on influence of Mann Ki Baat on India. Musings of PM @narendramodi's heart, this monthly commitment with the nation has touched so many," the EAM tweeted on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' completed its 100th edition on April 30 (Sunday).

PM Modi addresses the nation through this radio programme on the last Sunday of every month.

The radio program started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms.

A book called 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' written by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati (2017-2022), was released ahead of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The book documents various facets of PM Modi's ongoing conversations with the people that resonate with the nation.

The book was released during a day-long National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 held in the national capital on April 26.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, an IIT Bombay alumnus, managed the dual broadcast networks of Doordarshan and All India Radio, while also serving as CEO of Rajya Sabha TV, India's Parliamentary TV Channel. He closely followed the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and how it influenced the masses.

According to the author, 'Mann Ki Baat' is a combination of the power of radio and the vision of a nation's leader.

"Mann Ki Baat, the remarkable monthly radio programme that has taken India by storm. For over nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used this platform to connect with his people, sharing his thoughts, ideas and vision for the country," the cover page of the book read.

Over the course of 15 chapters, the book also offers insights and perspectives from grassroots change-makers and iconic personalities.

"Through their stories and experiences, readers will understand how the programme has inspired societal change and impacted the lives of individuals and communities across the country. By discussing the stories of farmers who have transformed themselves into entrepreneurs as well as ordinary citizens who have been inspired to take action, among many others, this book provides a deeper understanding of the power of dialogue and the transformative potential it holds," it read.