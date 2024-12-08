Business Standard
Home / India News / Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Slain policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district on Sunday in what is suspected to be a case of fratricide, officials said.
 
The bodies of the policemen were found with bullet injuries in the Rehambal area of the district, inside a police departmental vehicle that was on its way to STC Talwara this morning.
 
"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing. Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," said a statement from the District Police, Udhampur.
 
 
Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the personnel were on their way to the Talwara training centre from Sopore.
 
"The incident happened at 6.30 am, they were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot and as per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used," said SSP Nagpure
 
"Two Police personnel have died and a third police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the police official said.

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Indian Army, J-K police conduct search in Tral after terrorist attack

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

Uber, Shikara ride, Shikara Uber

Uber Shikara testament to ways technology can enhance heritage: J-K LG

Uber

Uber rolls out India's first water transport service with shikara bookings

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

Ravinder Raina calls Mehbooba Mufti's 'India-Bangladesh' remark 'treason'

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian police suicides Cop's suicide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon