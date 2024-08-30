Business Standard
Two-thirds land of Yamuna floodplain encroached in recent years: DDA survey

On April 8, while dealing with a suo motu case about waterlogging in Delhi during monsoon, the high court ordered the removal of encroachments from the Yamuna's floodplain and sought a report from DDA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

A DDA survey has found that two-thirds land of the Yamuna floodplain has been encroached upon in recent years, officials said on Friday.
Delhi High Court on March 27 directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to use the latest technology such as satellite imagery and drone photography to ascertain the current status of the land in Zone O.
In its survey, the DDA recorded that 7,362.56 hectares of a total 9,700.00 hectares in Zone O, comprising the Yamuna floodplain, had been encroached upon, a senior official said.
On July 8, the high court directed the DDA vice-chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions on the Yamuna riverbank, riverbed and drains flowing into the river.
According to the high court order, the DDA has to coordinate with all agencies concerned to ensure the removal of encroachments from the floodplain. The Delhi Police may provide necessary force to maintain law and order during anti-encroachment drives.
The court also asked the DDA to fence the floodplain after removing the encroachments to prevent illegal constructions in the future.
On April 8, while dealing with a suo motu case about waterlogging in Delhi during the monsoon, the high court ordered the removal of encroachments from the Yamuna's floodplain and sought a report from the DDA on the development of biodiversity parks/wetland on the site.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

