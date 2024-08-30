Mamata writes to PM Modi again, demands stringent central rape legislation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her call for stringent central legislation against heinous crimes such as rape and rape-murder, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a strongly-worded letter. This marks her second appeal for immediate action, following the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

In her letter, Banerjee expressed deep concern over the lack of response to her previous communication dated August 22, 2024, in which she highlighted the urgent need for exemplary punishment for perpetrators of such crimes. She noted that while a reply was received from the minister of women and child development, it did not adequately address the severity of the issue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Seriousness of subject not appreciated: Mamata

“I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply. Not only so, I would also refer to some of the initiatives in the area that our state has already taken which appears to have been overlooked in the reply,” Banerjee wrote.

Banerjee further highlighted West Bengal's proactive measures in this regard, including the approval of 10 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) courts, and the operation of 88 fast-track special courts (FTSCs) and 62 Pocso-designated courts across the state. These courts, she pointed out, are fully funded by the state government.

She further emphasised the need for central intervention to address the High Court's observation that permanent judicial officers, rather than retired ones, should preside over FTSCs due to the seriousness of the cases. "This requires examination at the level of the Government of India and suitable action thereafter, for which your intervention would be necessary," she urged the Prime Minister.

Banerjee also mentioned the effectiveness of helpline numbers 112 and 1098 in the state, as well as the extensive use of Dial-100 for emergencies.

In a pointed reminder, Banerjee reiterated her request for a stringent central law with mandatory provisions for timely case disposal by trial authorities.

“I would reiterate and earnestly request to kindly consider stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes of rape/rape-murder with mandatory provision for disposal of cases in a specific time-frame by the trial authorities. I hope this matter would receive a very considerable attention at your kind end in the interest of our society at large,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Plea after BJP's attack on West Bengal govt

This plea comes amid criticism from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, which has accused the West Bengal administration of failing to implement critical safety measures for women and girls.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi highlighted the state's inability to establish the remaining 11 fast-track special courts, despite a backlog of 48,600 rape and Pocso cases, and the failure to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and Child Helpline.