Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Udhampur has been in top 3 in PMGSY scheme, says Union Min Jitendra Singh

We are working at a fast pace to ensure that the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches every village and every person," he added

Jitendra Singh

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 09:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the Udhampur district has been in the top three positions in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) for the past three years and the same is helping to boost economic activity in the district.
"Udhampur district has been in the top three positions in the PMGSY for the past three years. It has achieved saturation in many other central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and many others. The PMGSY has also helped to boost economic activity in Udhampur. The improved connectivity has made it easier for farmers to transport their produce to markets, and has also attracted new businesses to the district," Jitendra Singh told ANI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are working at a fast pace to ensure that the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches every village and every person," he added.
The Union Minister further said that the PMGSY will be a priority for the government in the upcoming times.
"The government is committed to providing better infrastructure to rural areas. The PMGSY will continue to be a priority for the government. If we compare the situation before 2014, we can see how much change has come," he said.
He also asserted that whenever there is a need in the country, it is being addressed today.
"Asia's longest tunnel for the first time is being built in the name of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. A lot of development has taken place. Wherever there is a need, it is being addressed. When I became MP, I also ensured that our local representatives would decide which roads should be built and which should not," Jitendra Singh said.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is a flagship program of the central government to provide road connectivity to rural areas.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme in the Tikri area of District Udhampur on Saturday.

Also Read

LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

LG Gram 16 review: Big display, strong performance, and lightweight design

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

All you need to know about Article 370 before SC's verdict on Monday

LIVE: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end

IMD issues fog alert for five states including MP, Bengal for next two days

India opted holistic approach to environment conservation: Bhupendra Yadav

EAM speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jitendra Singh Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana central schemes Jammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 09:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon