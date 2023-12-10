LIVE: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end
Uttar Pradesh: Eight burnt alive after car suffers tyre burst, rams dumper head-on on highway
Eight people were charred to death after a horrific head-to-head collision between a dumper and a car on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway, in the Bhojipura police station area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, officials said.
According to eyewitnesses, the car suffered a tyre burst resulting in a head-on collision with a dumper coming from Uttarakhand.
Hamas beat civilians, steals aid received from int'l organisations: IDF
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of beating civilians and stealing the humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations. The IDF stated that Hamas puts its terrorist goals over the needs of Gaza residents.
IDF shared a video on X that showed people getting beaten by some individuals. In the video, some individuals also placed some material in the vehicle.
IMD issues fog alert for five states including MP, Bengal for next two days
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM likely to end
A key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held here on Sunday which is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister.
Speculations are doing rounds on who will get to don the mantle of the chief minister in view of the BJP contesting the recent polls without declaring any CM face.
