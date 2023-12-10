Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

India adopted holistic approach to envir conservation, restoration: Min

Yadav said, "The mangrove ecosystem in India offers a unique example of existing in harmony with nature. The Sunderbans, lying along eastern India, offers the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the

Bhupendra Yadav (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Bhupendra Yadav (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 07:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said that India has adopted a holistic approach towards conservation. He stated that India is not just focused on reducing emissions to tackle the temperature rise but also working towards arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity.
While addressing the attendees of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate Ministerial Meeting at the COP28 Summit in Dubai on Saturday, Bhupendra Yadav said, "Working under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has adopted a holistic approach towards conservation. We are not just focused on reducing emissions to tackle temperature rise, but are also working towards arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He noted that the value of biodiversity to humankind lies in its economic dimension along with the cultural and social aspects, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change press release. He said that the Indian government, in budget 2023-24, rolled out the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes or MISHTI. He said that mangrove plantations along the coastline and salt pans are being taken up under this scheme.
He said, "MISHTI will provide ecological co-benefits in terms of indirect economic growth worth Rs 51.78 billion per year, and additional carbon sink is estimated to be about 4.5 million tons in 10-year horizon. These contributions will help India achieve its NDC target."
Bhupendra Yadav stressed that the mangrove ecosystem in India offers a unique example of existing in harmony with nature. He said that Sunderban is of critical importance for dolphins, crocodiles and critically endangered turtles, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release.
Yadav said, "The mangrove ecosystem in India offers a unique example of existing in harmony with nature. The Sunderbans, lying along eastern India, offers the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the world."
"Interestingly, the Sundarban mangroves are the only mangrove habitat for tigers worldwide. The Sundarban is of critical importance for dolphins, crocodiles and the critically endangered turtles and also the people who live in the region," he added.

Also Read

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi leaves for India after concluding day-long productive visit to UAE

India, UAE agree on trade settlement in local currencies to boost ties

EAM speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position

Rajnath Singh urges corporate sector to focus on voluntary contributions

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is key, comprehensive programme of govt: Tomar

Andhra Pradesh Oppn questions govt's handling of Cyclone Michaung, drought

Vision is to make country developed by 2040: Pradhan in Viksit Bharat Yatra

He said that mangroves help with natural coastal protection for the adaptation of local communities against the increasing frequency of cyclones and erosion. He underscored that restoration, conservation and management of forest cover including mangrove forests are one of the elements of India's Long-Term Low Carbon Development Strategy.
He stated that Gujarat, which has the second-highest mangrove cover in India, has shown an improvement in mangrove cover of over 250 square kilometres from 2001 to 2021, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change press release.
He said, "I do humbly believe that the world has much to gain from India's experience in mangrove conservation because we have shown expertise in the area for nearly five decades. India has restored different types of mangrove ecosystems."
Yadav said PM Modi believes that global cooperation is the surest way to meet shared challenges like climate change. He recalled that India became a member of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) during COP27 at Egypt.
He stated that India has committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. He further said, "But we cannot only conserve, preserve and restore. We must also promote sustainable use to address the developmental aspirations of our people."
He recalled that India at COP15 in Montreal stated that sustainable use and access and benefit sharing are key to promoting biodiversity, along with the efforts to conserve, protect and restore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UN climate summit Paris climate deal Climate Change talks environment minister Dubai

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 07:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon