EAM speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday. Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine.

During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch."

India's position regarding the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent," Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12.

Arindam Bagchi said, "India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same."

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," posted PM Modi on X.

Notably, the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, as the Israel Defence Forces said its 98th Division continues to fight with Hamas in Gaza's Khan Younis. The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the sites of the terror group, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the IDF, troops of the Golani Infantry Brigade's 12th Battalion raided a mosque in the Khan Younis area, where Hamas operatives were present, according to The Times of Israel report. The IDF said an explosive device was detonated near the forces and soldiers directed an attack helicopter to carry out a strike against Hamas operatives on the roof of the mosque.

The IDF said that an IAF fighter jet destroyed the mosque along with the tunnel infrastructure under it. Meanwhile, the elite Maglan unit identified three Hamas operatives coming out of a tunnel shaft in central Khan Younis and firing RPGs at the troops, according to IDF.

The IDF said Maglan troops also conducted drone strikes on additional Hamas operatives and tunnel shafts in the area. The IDF said that the elite Duvdevan unit found a Hamas command room, which was used by terrorists to attack soldiers, according to The Times of Israel report.

According to IDF, the Duvdevan soldiers conducted an assault on the building, and an IAF fighter jet conducted strikes on another Hamas cell in the area. The IDF said troops of the Givati Infantry Brigade killed a number of Hamas operatives and found numerous tunnel shafts in southern Gaza.