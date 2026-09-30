UIDAI announces 5 initiatives to make Aadhaar services more accessible

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday announced five initiatives to make Aadhaar-related services more accessible and improve the ease of digital governance.

The announcements were made at ‘Aadhaar Samvaad’ in Kolkata, held alongside the 17th Aadhaar Day. The initiatives include face authentication for the electronic public distribution system (ePDS), a new token management system, a framework to facilitate Aadhaar authentication for low-volume users, and a revamped UIDAI website.

Face authentication for ePDS

UIDAI, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) have introduced face authentication as an additional option for beneficiaries using the electronic public distribution system (ePDS).

The consent-based, contactless authentication mechanism is intended to help beneficiaries authenticate themselves in cases where fingerprint-based authentication may be difficult. States and Union Territories can integrate the facility into their respective ePDS systems.

SWIK Portal 2.0 launched

UIDAI also launched SWIK Portal 2.0 to simplify the process through which entities seek approval for Aadhaar authentication under the Aadhaar Authentication for good governance framework. Eligible non-government entities can use the portal to submit proposals for permissible Aadhaar authentication use cases to the relevant ministry or government department.

New token management system

A new Token Management System was also unveiled to facilitate visits by residents to UIDAI's state and regional offices for Aadhaar-related services, wherever applicable. The system is intended to streamline the process of managing such visits and make access to office-based services more convenient.

Sub-AUA/Sub-KUA (LITE) framework

UIDAI has introduced a Sub-AUA/Sub-KUA (LITE) framework to encourage wider adoption of Aadhaar authentication among government entities and eligible non-government entities with relatively low-volume requirements. Under the framework, eligible entities can use the authentication infrastructure of an existing Authentication User Agency (AUA) or Know Your Customer User Agency (KUA), instead of setting up their own infrastructure.

UIDAI said the framework is intended to simplify and speed up the onboarding process while maintaining the required security, privacy and regulatory safeguards.

Revamped UIDAI website

UIDAI also launched a redesigned website aimed at making it easier to access Aadhaar-related information and services. The authority said residents primarily visit its website to understand Aadhaar, access a service, find a document or seek assistance. The revamped website has therefore been structured around these requirements.

The new website follows the Aadhaar brand guidelines and has been designed to provide a consistent visual identity across the UIDAI website, the myAadhaar portal and the Aadhaar App.

Accessibility has also been incorporated into the redesign, with features including screen-reader compatibility, adjustable font sizes, improved colour contrast and keyboard navigation. These features are intended to make Aadhaar-related information and services more accessible, including for persons with disabilities.

Through integration with BHASHINI, the website currently supports 13 languages, including English and Hindi. UIDAI said it plans to expand this to 23 languages in the near future. The revamped website also includes a UIDAI Career Portal, through which applicants can apply online for deputation opportunities. According to UIDAI, the portal is intended to make the application process more streamlined and transparent.