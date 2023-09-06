Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Ukraine war will be main topic of discussion, says EU official ahead of G20

G20 is a major international grouping that brings together the world's major economies

G20, G20 India

G20 logo installed at Taj Palace hotel in preparation for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ukraine war will be in ‘everybody’s mind’ and be the main topic of discussion, a senior European Union (EU) official said ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit scheduled over the weekend.

“And you'll see this and it's not only for Europeans…you'll see it on the agenda with one theme of the motto of the Indian presidency for each session. But the fact that you only can have a statement or a general declaration with this question shows how permanent it will be. So, I think it will figure in all interventions in one way or the other. We have seen this in Bali (last year),” the official said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Even as Russia recently said that political issues should not be discussed at the G20 level, the EU believes that the grouping is more political than often thought of since it has leaders from the world’s major economies.

“It's an illusion that you will just address economic topics. Of course, maybe you can say this for finance ministers and ministers and you have all those discussions. But when you have leaders, then it becomes more geopolitical. I think it is maybe the only forum where you have this plenary seating of leaders,” the official said.

Even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to create a deadlock in finalising the G20 leaders’ communiqué, the other policy areas that will be looked into includes reforms in multilateral lending, need for adding more nations such as the African Union to the group and climate change, among other issues.

G20 is a major international grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 85 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), 75 per cent of global trade and two-thirds of the world population.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

Parliament session likely to begin in old building from September 18

G20 Summit: MCD puts up banners bearing images of Delhi's heritage sites

Manipur violence: Protesters defy curfew, over 40 injured in backlash

Isro team visits Jadavpur University, takes stock of campus security

Uttarakhand assembly presents supplementary budget of Rs 11,321 crore



Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine G20 European Union

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon