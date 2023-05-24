close

Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform

Mansukh Mandaviya addressed world leaders to propose a platform that can better enable distribution, manufacturing and R&D to address rising global medical concerns

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister addresses 76th World Health Assembly (Photo: PIB)

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister addresses 76th World Health Assembly (Photo: PIB)

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
During a keynote address, the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya proposed a comprehensive medical platform called, “Global Medical Countermeasures Platform” in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising need for a universal system to tackle health challenges across the world.
Mansukh Mandaviya delivered a keynote address at a side event session during the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The session focused on "Heal in India & Heal by India" and aimed to promote the vision of "One Earth, One Health" to serve the global community.

Mandaviya spoke about India's initiatives in value-based healthcare, health workforce mobility, and patient mobility, aligning with the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (translated: The World is One Family) according to a PIB release on Wednesday.
Discussing India's healthcare ecosystem, Mandaviya highlighted the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in India, with over 2.20 billion doses administered and millions of vaccines shared through the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. Other measures under the Ayushman Bharat Initiative, including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has also worked towards providing a comprehensive primary healthcare service and bridging gaps through technology.

While reiterating India's G20 Presidency philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and its focus on health emergencies, prevention, preparedness, response, and strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and among digital health innovations, Mandaviya proposed the Global Medical Countermeasures Platform to ensure equal access to safe, high-quality, and cost-effective medical countermeasures for all countries.
Recognising the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Mandaviya stressed the need for coordinated global responses and India's support in capacity building and leveraging digital technology. The platform proposed will focus on distribution, manufacturing, and research and development through regional networks.

He said, “The unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic have further served to strengthen the agenda for a more connected world that is prepared to tackle future health challenges.”
He added, “The aim of Global Initiative on Digital Health is to act as an institutional framework and provide an agile & fit for purpose digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies.”

Under the G-20 Presidency, India has prioritised health emergency preparedness, access to medical countermeasures and digital health to achieve universal health coverage. Being equally committed to taking proactive prevention of disease and also working to eliminate diseases such as Tuberculosis. To do this, India has developed its own unique mathematical model that is more cognizant of factors unique to the country and is guided by local evidence, therefore creating a more realistic framework for disease control, treatment, and prevention.
The Union minister brought these to the attention of the World Health Assembly which included the attendance of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation among other world leaders.

Mandaviya concluded his address by emphasising India's commitment to 'Healthcare for All' and inclusive growth, guided by the philosophy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Prayas'.

 
First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

