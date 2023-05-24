61-day annual marine fishing ban along coastal belt to begin from June 1

The 61-day annual marine fishing ban will come into effect along the coastal region from June 1 till July 31.

With this, mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities during the period.

Fishermen, however, have been permitted to engage in coastal fishing activities using motorised engines with a capacity of up to 10 HP as well as country boats, an official release here said.

The order said fishermen who violate the rule will face penalty under the Karnataka Marine Fisheries Act, 1986 and will also be disqualified from getting diesel subsidy for one year.

The objective of the ban on deep-sea fishing is to regulate fishing practices and preserve marine resources during the monsoon which is the breeding period of important fish species. All fishermen are urged to comply with the order, the release said.

