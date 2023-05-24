close

Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down in Kishtwar

Seven persons including 2 from Jharkhand were killed and three others critically injured after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Kishtwar district of J&K on Wednesday

Seven persons including two from Jharkhand were killed and three others critically injured after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Jitendra Singh, and leaders from almost all political parties expressed their grief over the accident which occurred near Dangduru power project site in remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am.

Since the accident, the officials said, hundreds of workers have been staging a protest at the work site demanding the company to compensate the families of the victims and pay for the treatment of the injured.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

"Seven persons are confirmed dead and three others critically injured in the accident," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.

He said the injured were rushed to a hospital by the rescuers who were helped in the operation by locals.

According to the officials, the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve and drove down the hill.

The vehicle turned into an iron mangle after falling down several hundred feet before coming to halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on-the-spot, while one more succumbed while on way to hospital.

Victims were identified as Itwa Singh and Rahul Kumar of Jharkhand, Sudesh Singh of Kastigarh, Akhter Hussain of Dangduru, Abdul Rashid of Banjwar, Mubashir Ahmad of Doda, and Karan Kumar of Karur.

The injured - Ravi Giri of Bihar, Mohd Gareeb of Ramban, and Varun Sharma of Kishtwar were admitted in Kishtwar district hospital, the officials said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the tragic accident, the Lt Governor said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

"I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons," Sinha said.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident "unfortunate" as he assured all possible help to the affected families.

"Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam siteInjured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Singh wrote on twitter.

Former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, the National Conference and the People's Conference also expressed grief over the accident.

Senior DPAP leader and former minister G M Saroori visited the injured in the hospital and demanded sterner road safety measures.

"I once again expect that authorities will ensure enough safety measures as occurrence of such accidents are witnessed every alternate day. Smooth traffic movement on such hilly terrain needs immediate attention," Saroori said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down in Kishtwar

