Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today: 5 key things to know

Farmers' protest today: As the farmers' protests enter Day 3, the borders of the national capital remain heavily guarded. Amid political pressure and an ongoing standoff, three union ministers will hold talks with farmer leaders today.

On February 14, Police used teargas shells at the Shambhu border to disperse the farmers. The protestors flew kites at the border to tackle the drones that were being used to throw teargas shells.

Farmers' protest Delhi: 5 things to know as ministers to meet farmers today

A group of three union ministers, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, will meet the farmer leaders at 5 pm in Chandigarh.

This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.





The farmer leaders have said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided based on the Centre's proposals.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have, however, announced "rail roko" in Haryana on Thursday. Farmers will stay on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm. The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government, for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time, unlike in 2020-21, has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.