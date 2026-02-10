UP budget rises to ₹8.33 trillion; health outlay hits record: Eco Survey

Uttar Pradesh's budget size has more than doubled from ₹3.47 trillion in 2016-17 to an estimated ₹8.33 trillion in 2025-26, while capital expenditure rose from ₹69,790 crore to ₹1.47 trillion during the period, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Monday.

Presenting the report on the opening day of the budget session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget has expanded by ₹4.86 trillion over the past nine years, compared to an increase of ₹2.34 trillion between 2008-09 and 2016-17.

The survey described the state's fiscal position as balanced, noting that the public debt-to-GSDP ratio declined from 29.3 per cent in 2016-17 to 28.0 per cent in 2024-25, lower than national and global averages.

In the health sector, the allocation has reached a record ₹46,728.48 crore, accounting for 6.1 per cent of the total budget. The report claimed that citizens' out-of-pocket health expenditure has reduced and medical infrastructure has been strengthened.

Institutional deliveries increased from 34.74 lakh in 2021-22 to 41 lakh in 2024-25, marking an 18.02 per cent rise. Institutional births accounted for 96.12 per cent of total deliveries in 2024-25, while non-institutional deliveries declined by 50.44 per cent to 1.66 lakh.

The survey stated that free vaccination is being provided to children aged 0-5 years against 12 life-threatening diseases, including polio, tuberculosis, measles and Japanese encephalitis, and pregnant women are being immunised against tetanus.

Khanna said the number of medical colleges has increased from 36 in 2017 to 81 by the end of 2025, including 45 government and 36 private institutions.

The state currently has 38 state universities and 52 private universities.

On tourism, the report said arrivals in Uttar Pradesh recorded an increase by 2.4 times, reaching 156.18 crore in 2025. A record 66.30 crore visitors attended the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, it said.

In agriculture, the sector's contribution to the state economy increased from 24 per cent in 2017-18 to 24.9 per cent in 2024-25. Foodgrain production reached 737.4 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, raising the state's share in national output from 18.1 per cent to 20.6 per cent.

Per hectare gross value addition rose from ₹0.98 lakh in 2017-18 to ₹1.73 lakh in 2024-25. Paddy accounts for 13.1 per cent of the state's agricultural gross value, with area and production rising by 19.4 per cent and 23.6 per cent, respectively.

The report said around 65,000 food processing units are operational in the state, employing nearly 2.55 lakh youths, as Uttar Pradesh emerges as a food processing hub.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24, 53.2 per cent of the workforce is engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, including 78.8 per cent of working women and 44 per cent of working men.

Khanna also told the House that a zero-tolerance policy towards crime has been implemented to strengthen women's safety.