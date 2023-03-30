close

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates silk agriculture fair in Gorakhpur

The chief minister said that the country can't be made prosperous without its farmers' prosperity and suggested new ways like natural farming and also making hedge of the farms with mulberries

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated silk agriculture fair at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 11.38-crore worm rearing facility, community centres and thread machine shades and distributed monetary aid for silkworm house among beneficiaries on the occasion.

While addressing people, Adityanath said that the government was aiming to increase the income of farmers manifold and make Uttar Pradesh among the top states of the country with the prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Silk worm rearing along with traditional farming could increase the income of farmers 2-2.5 folds, he said.

He said that the schemes and plans are made according to the development opportunities.

"Uttar Pradesh is the state with the largest population in the country and top food grain producing state. Here the land for agriculture is 12 per cent but it contributes 20 per cent food grain in the country. The state has 9 climate zones and crops are cultivated in different seasons," he said.

The chief minister said that the country can't be made prosperous without its farmers' prosperity and suggested new ways like natural farming and also making hedge of the farms with mulberries.

CM yogi said that 10 days ago, PM Modi announced PM Mitra Mega Textile park in Hardoi and it will benefit all.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

