UP CM Yogi leads Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur with grand turnout

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwer', led the traditional Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra' with a grand turnout and series of welcomes by local people

Uttar Pradesh | Gorakhpur | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Gorakhpur (UP) 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwer', led the traditional Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra' here on Tuesday with a grand turnout and series of welcomes by local people.

The procession saw participation of members of different communities.

The CM rode a chariot decorated with flowers and was welcomed by members of Muslim and Sindhi communities as he distributed prasad' to them.

The yatra started at 4.30 pm from Gorakhnath temple after Adityanath performed a puja of Guru Gorakhnath. It moved stately with a musical backdrop composed with such traditional instruments as Nagfani, Turhi, Nagada, Damru, and brass band.

A huge number of devotees lined up on both the sides of the road to have a glimpse of the Yatra.

As soon as the Yatra came out of the main gate, people from the Muslim community showered flowers at the procession. Urdu academy chairman Chowdhary Kaifulwara welcomed the Cm with a garland.

Women and children of the Muslim community were seen taking pictures of the CM.

Later talking to the media, Kaifulwara said that his family has been welcoming the Gorakshpeethadhishwer Shobha yatra for many generations.

Goraksha Peeth never discriminates against people on the basis of religion and caste and sees all of us as human beings, he said.

Moving forward, the procession reached the under-construction Jhulelal temple, where a huge number of people of Sindhi community welcomed Adityanath with garlands.

Such welcomes by members of different communities continued till he reached Ramlila Mansarover temple, where Adityanath performed a puja of Devadhidev Mahadev and other Dev Vigrah in backdrop of vedik chants.

After the puja, he reached the Ramlila maidan where he did a Raj Tilak' of Lord Shri Ram and also performed aarti of Mata Janki, Laxman and Lord Hanuman.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:53 IST

