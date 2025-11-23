Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP electricity commission keeps tariffs unchanged for 6th consecutive year

UP electricity commission keeps tariffs unchanged for 6th consecutive year

As per a press statement, according to the new multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue with the existing tariff structure

Renewable energy re

The commission said all consumers will benefit from the Green Energy Tariff. Representational Image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Saturday announced power tariffs for FY 2025-26, keeping rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive year. The decision, officials said, reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to protect consumer interests.

As per a press statement, according to the new multi-year tariff regulations (2025), all consumer categories will continue with the existing tariff structure. The UPERC has also fixed a distribution loss trajectory, directing UPPCL to reduce overall losses from 13.78 per cent in FY 24-25 to 10.74 per cent by FY 29-30.

The commission said all consumers will benefit from the Green Energy Tariff.

 

The UPERC said only Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal DISCOMs achieved their FY 24-25 loss targets, while Purvanchal DISCOM performed the worst.

Subsidies for lifeline consumers, rural scheduled metered households and private tubewells will continue as before. The commission also directed DISCOMs to collect PAN details of consumers for issuing TDS certificates on security deposit interest.

The UPERC will release a separate consultation paper to address billing and transparency issues in multi-storey buildings and townships, raised during public hearings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime

Uttarakhand's Almora on alert after 20 kg explosives found near schools

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Air quality in Delhi remains 'severe' with AQI over 400 at multiple sites

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

India offers strong support to Brazil for COP30, satisfied with outcomes

PM Modi, G20 summit

At G20, PM Modi calls for stronger cooperation on disaster preparedness

PM Modi, G20, G20 Summit

G20 sends strong message on disaster resilience, debt, minerals: MEA

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon