Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

As part of invest-UP initiative, these efforts are expected to position the state as a strong and reliable alternative for international investors, a press statement said on Friday

Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi, UP Investors Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In the US, dialogues will be held with companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and others, it said. | photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold roadshows and business round-tables across the US, UK, and Europe to attract companies seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China.

As part of invest-UP initiative, these efforts are expected to position the state as a strong and reliable alternative for international investors, a press statement said on Friday.

Meetings will be held in key global cities, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, and Birmingham. These events are being organised in collaboration with Indian embassies and industry bodies, the statement said.

In the US, dialogues will be held with companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and others, it said.

 

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised that UP is not just inviting investment, but building sustainable, employment-driven value chains. The state's 33-plus sector-specific policies, streamlined approvals, and digital single-window system Nivesh Mitra are accelerating investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar mentioned frequently during PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel

Govt cuts toll by up to 50% on national highways with bridges, tunnels

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh United States UK UP investor summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon