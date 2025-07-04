Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt cuts toll by up to 50% on national highways with bridges, tunnels

Govt cuts toll by up to 50% on national highways with bridges, tunnels

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made amendment to 2008 rules and notified a new method or formula for calculating toll charges

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel

'Structure' means an independent bridge, tunnel or flyover or elevated highway. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has reduced the toll rates up to 50 per cent for the sections of National Highways that have structures like tunnels, bridges, flyovers or elevated stretches, a move which will lower travelling cost for motorists.

User charges at fee plazas on National Highways are collected as per NH Fee Rules, 2008. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made amendment to 2008 rules and notified a new method or formula for calculating toll charges.

"The rate of fee for use of a section of national highway comprising of structure or structures shall be calculated by adding ten times the length of structure or structures to the length of the section of national highway excluding the length of structure or structures, or five times the total length of section of national highway, whichever is lesser," said the notification dated July 2, 2025.

 

'Structure' means an independent bridge, tunnel or flyover or elevated highway.

To explain the new toll charges, the ministry has cited examples.

Also Read

Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway

Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Himachal Pradesh snowfall

Centre okays ₹3,667 cr plan for road, infra development in Himachal Pradesh

Badrinath highway, landslide

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway blocked between Silai Band and Ojri

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

Relief for travellers: Govt announces ₹3,000 annual toll pass on NHs

In one of the examples, it said that if a section of a national highway has a total length of 40 kilometers, comprising of structure alone, the minimum length shall be computed: '10 x 40 (ten times length of structure) = 400 kilometers or five times the total length of section of a national highway = 5 x 40 = 200 kilometers'.

"User fee shall be calculated on the lesser length i.e. for 200 kilometers" and not 400 kilometers. In this case the user charge is only on half (50 per cent) of the road length.

According the extant rules, users pay ten times the regular toll for every kilometre of structure on national highways.

A senior official of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said the existing toll calculation method was meant to offset higher construction cost associated with such infrastructure.

The revised notfication issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reduces the toll rate for stretches such as flyovers, underpasses and tunnels up to 50 per cent, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Amit Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar mentioned frequently during PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago

Nirmala Sitharaman

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

BR Gavai

CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

Topics : National Highways NHAI Bridge infrastructure toll tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon