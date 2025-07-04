Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea to replace 'Shahi Idgah Mosque' with 'disputed structure' in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi cases

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988 (Photo: Wiki)

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: The legal conflict centres around claims that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was constructed on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the ongoing legal battle over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site in Mathura, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea requesting that the term 'Shahi Idgah Mosque' be replaced with 'disputed structure' in all future proceedings related to the case, according to a LiveLaw report.
 
Responding to the High Court’s decision, Advocate Saurabh Tiwari told ANI, "The High Court has rejected the application of considering it as the disputed structure... The court has said that it is a normal application and not a shock to the Hindu community..."
 
The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, who stated that the application was being dismissed “at this stage”. A total of 18 cases are currently pending in the High Court. These petitions largely seek the removal of what are described as illegal encroachments on the premises of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, which includes the Shahi Idgah Mosque.
 

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Background

The legal conflict revolves around claims that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Hindu petitioners allege that the mosque, situated next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, was constructed during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s rule after demolishing a pre-existing Hindu temple.
 
In 1968, a compromise was signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan — the temple’s management body — and the Trust Shahi Masjid Eidgah. This agreement allowed both religious places to function side by side on the same premises.

Also Read

Allahabad High Court

Fashion to misuse social media in garb of freedom of speech: Allahabad HC

Allahabad High Court

Live-in relationships go against middle-class values: Allahabad HC

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS Secretariat verifies 44 MPs' signatures to remove HC Judge Yadav

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

online gaming

Allahabad HC urges UP govt to form panel on online gaming, betting laws

 
However, several fresh petitions have questioned the legality of this agreement. The pleas argue that the 1968 compromise was made fraudulently and is not valid under the law. Claiming the right to worship at the site, many petitioners have demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque.

Brief timeline of legal proceedings

In May 2023, the Allahabad High Court transferred all pending cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah dispute from the Mathura court to itself. However, this order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the mosque committee, and later also by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, LiveLaw reported.
 
Later in December 2023, the High Court allowed a plea for the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque premises. In January 2024, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of that inspection order. The stay has since been extended.

Plea to include Radha Rani as a party rejected

In May 2024, the Allahabad High Court rejected a plea seeking to include goddess Radha as a party to one of the 18 suits related to the title dispute. The application argued that Shriji Radha Rani should be made a joint holder of the disputed 13.37-acre land along with the plaintiff deity, Sri Bhagwan Krishna Lala Virajman.
 
The plea, filed by Advocate Reena N Singh, claimed that Radha Rani is “the legal wife and the feminine form of the plaintiff in suit — Sri Bhagwan Krishna Lala Virajman — and that together, they both are worshipped as deities since time immemorial.”
 
However, the court turned down the request. Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra remarked, “Puranic illustrations are considered hearsay evidence.” The court further said, “The claim of the applicant as a joint holder of property in dispute together with plaintiff is based on some reference in various Puranas and Sanhitas wherein Shriji Radha Rani is considered as the soul of Lord Krishna.”
 
During the hearing on May 23, the court noted that the Pauranic depictions “are usually based on narrative and not on direct observation or testimony”.

More From This Section

BR Gavai

CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar to visit China for SCO meet, first since 2020 Galwan standoff

crime against women rape assault

Suspect in Pune techie 'rape' was her friend; she took selfie herself: Cops

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Exciting to see Earth from vantage point of ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC says early bail hampers PMLA probe, denies relief to businessman

Topics : Allahabad High Court Mathura mosques temple Aurangzeb Waqf Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon