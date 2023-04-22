close

UP govt to set up training centres across state for roadways drivers





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday announced that it would open driver training and counselling centres for roadways drivers across the state adding that it has already started the first training centre in Gorakhpur.

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) mentioned that it has begun work on the plan to start such centres across the state.

"Government has decided to start driver training and counselling centres in all areas of the state. Under this, the first centre has already commenced in Gorakhpur. The regional workshop in Gorakhpur has also established Counseling Centre. Soon there are plans to operate such centres in the entire state," the official statement said.

"Initially we will identify the roadways drivers of the area. We will provide training and counsel them also. So our objective of beginning these centres is not only to motivate and train the drivers towards safe driving but also to prepare them to face various challenges through counselling by assessing their mental state," it added.

UPSRTC officials mentioned that it is the department's priority to make passengers travel safely in public buses and motivate the drivers to drive safely.

"In these centres, they will be provided training on accident-free, controlled vehicle driving, and maintenance. Apart from this, practical counselling/training will also be given to the operators. In addition, technical staff of roadways can be given training on the repair of all types of buses through vehicle manufacturers at a single centre," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UP government roadways

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:08 PM IST




