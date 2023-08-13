UP people stranded in foreign countries will be brought back: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured women who attended his 'Janata Darshan', a public grievance meeting, here that residents of the state stranded in different parts of the world will be brought back.

At the meeting in Gorakhnath Temple complex, a few women from Deoria and Kushinagar whose relatives are stranded in Thailand, Oman and some other countries sought the chief minister's intervention in the matter.

"Don't worry. People of Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in other countries will be brought back," he said and directed officials to contact the embassies concerned and make necessary arrangements for their return.

Adityanth listened to the grievances and problems of around 200 people at the Janta Darshan and directed officers to deal sensitively with aggrieved people.

He also instructed officials to take strict legal action against those encroaching on others' properties and repressing the weak.

"Ensure that no goons, mafia or criminals occupy land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR," the chief minister said.

To those seeking financial aid for treatment of serious ailments, he said that no treatment will be hampered due to lack of money and assured them of all full help.