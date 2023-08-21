UP Police instructed to use Panchang to help control crime in the state

Uttar Pradesh police have decided to use the Hindu “Panchang” to control crimes in the state, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

A “Panchang” is a Hindu calendar and almanac that follows the Hindu method of timekeeping. It shows important dates and calculations in a tabulated form. It can also be used to calculate dates and times for auspicious events such as marriages or housewarming rituals.

The state police reportedly sent a circular to district police officials and police stations stating that the almanac may be consulted to increase security during certain times of the year. The circular sent by the director of general police (DGP) noted that crimes seemed to ramp up a week before and a week after Amavasya (new moon) in the “Krishna Paksha” (dark).

DGP Vijay Kumar asked police officials in the state to remain vigilant, increase patrol, and increase the number of police personnel on petrol during these periods.





Also Read: Light rain expected in Delhi, max temperature likely to settle at 37 degree Kumar further asked police officials to identify “hotspots” for crime and map incidents of crime that occurred during this particular period. Subsequently, based on the information gathered, police officials are expected to prepare a plan to control crimes.

In addition, the DGP also asked local police to create a route chart for police response vehicles (PRV) that align with the crime analysis.

According to the report, the district police have already begun this analysis of the designated period, a report of which will be sent to the state police headquarters.

