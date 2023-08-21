Confirmation

Cong hails Ahmed Patel, recalls contribution to party on birth anniversary

Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, AICC treasurer and Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, died in November 2020

Congress

Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Several Congress leaders paid tributes to Ahmed Patel on his birth anniversary on Monday, saying that for years he was the pillar of the party organisation with effective troubleshooting and crisis management skills.
Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, AICC treasurer and Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, died in November 2020.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to Covid-19 almost 3 years back, would have been 74 today. For years he was a pillar of the Congress party organisation."

"Totally self-effacing and low-profile, he had friends in all political parties. His personality lent itself to effective troubleshooting and crisis management in which his skills were acknowledged to be legendary and is still recalled. He was friend, philosopher and guide to a vast many," Ramesh said.
Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary.
"He was one of the most important pillars of the Indian National Congress but remained unassuming, humble and accessible to one and all. His unparalleled contribution to the party can never be forgotten. My sincere tributes," Wasnik said.
Paying tributes to Patel, Rajeev Shukla said he was a dedicated soldier of Congress and one of the pillars of the party with excellent organisational skills.

"His commitment, leadership, guidance & contributions to the nation will always be remembered," he said.
Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of Ahmed Patel, said on X, "Am sure you are in a much better world than ours .. but we miss you!! Happy Birthday Papa!"

Patel's son Faisal said his father was arguably one of the most powerful political leaders of modern day India.
"Let's honor him at his birthplace & our family bastion Bharuch, Gujarat. All are WELCOME," he said on X.
Patel, who kept a low profile, was the quintessential organisation man who was a very effective crisis manager and troubleshooter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Ahmed Patel Sonia Gandhi Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

