UP registers second-highest green cover increase in country as per ISFR

UP registers second-highest green cover increase in country as per ISFR

India's total forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 sq km since 2021, reaching 25.17 per cent of the total geographical area in 2023, according to the latest government data

The country's total forest cover increased to 7,15,343 sq km in 2023, reaching 21.76 per cent of its geographical area. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh has recorded the second-highest increase in the combined forest and tree cover in the country with an increase of 559 sqkm, the state government said in a statement.

"UP records the second largest increase in forest and tree cover. Total 559.19 sq km as per the latest ISFR released in Dehradun today," the statement said.

UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden, Climate Change Arun Kumar Saxena credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the increase in the green cover with his directions to all stakeholders to plant trees.

"And because of the collective efforts, we got positive and good results. We ranked second in the country in increasing the combined forest and tree cover, which is a significant achievement. Only Chhattisgarh is ahead of us," Saxena told reporters.

 

"Our efforts will be to take the state to the number one position," he added.

India's total forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 sq km since 2021, reaching 25.17 per cent of the total geographical area in 2023, according to the latest government data.

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released on Saturday, also said that the country has achieved an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes as compared to 2005 levels.

As part of its climate plans or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to meet the Paris Agreement goals, the country has committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

The country's total forest cover increased to 7,15,343 sq km in 2023, reaching 21.76 per cent of its geographical area, the report stated.

The tree cover increased by 1,289 sq km and now constitutes 3.41 per cent of the country's geographical area, it said.

Together, the forest and tree cover amount to 8,27,357 sq km or 25.17 per cent of India's geographical area. This marks an overall increase of 1,445 sq km from 2021, with forest cover alone rising by 156 sq km. Chhattisgarh (+684 sq km), Uttar Pradesh (+559 sq km), Odisha (+559 sq km) and Rajasthan (+394 sq km) recorded the highest increases in combined forest and tree cover.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

