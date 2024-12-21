Business Standard

Inconceivable that NEP not implemented in some states: V-P Dhankhar

Inconceivable that NEP not implemented in some states: V-P Dhankhar

The vice president also cautioned against people who have inimical intentions and evil designs towards the country's progress

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Dhankhar said it was time that people leave behind partisan thinking and prioritise the country's interests. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said it was "inconceivable" that the NEP was yet to be implemented in some states, and rued the lack of "pressure" by the academia, intelligentsia and the media on them to do so.

Dhankhar said it was time that people leave behind partisan thinking and prioritise the country's interests. "Let nationalism and the principle of nation first always guide us," he said referring to opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) by some state governments.

"I am pained and disturbed on two counts -- one, some states have not adopted it. I am sure this is inconceivable on any rational ground. How can this happen? And this happens because academia, intelligentsia, those in journalism they don't generate that pressure," he said while addressing the 5th Global Alumni Meet at the Panjab University here on the theme "Promoting Collaboration for Excellence and Sustainability".

 

We cannot afford to engage in politics at the cost of nationalism or development, the vice president said.

Stressing the crucial role alumni networks can play in strengthening the educational ecosystem, Dhankhar strongly advocated that universities nurture schools.

If it becomes a national culture, it will define our education and really give a cutting edge to our National Education Policy, he said.

The vice president said countries are known by the institutions they nurture because they are crucibles of innovation and research.

"They catalyse the change, they create concepts. It is innovation that is translated by industry by process of execution and therefore countries that are ahead in research and develop research are the countries that emerge as world leaders," he said.

Dhankhar noted that the alumni of the Panjab University have occupied positions of the prime minister, cabinet ministers, cabinet secretaries, distinguished positions in the armed forces, in journalism, in art, in culture, in sports.

"...Just imagine the power of the alumni if they act in a structured manner they can nurture the alma mater. Results will not be geometrical they will be incremental," he said.

Dhankhar added, "Alumni engagement is vital for curriculum development. Can you imagine of a greater human resource that can make available to you as to what should go into curriculum?  "Industry alignment, research in partnerships, evolution of policies, financial support is only part of it," he said.

"It is through your efforts that universities will be able to embrace critical thinking, innovation, preparation, motivate and energise our youth for entrepreneurship," he said.

The vice president said that there must be a confederation of alumni associations of prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, Panjab University and institutes of eminence. "It will be a think tank unmatched in the world and it can contribute to our policy-making," he said.

The vice president also cautioned against people who have inimical intentions and evil designs towards the country's progress.

"Bharat is a potential global leader, it is on the rise and it is unstoppable. Viksit Bharat is not our dream, it is our goal. We have to achieve it come what may. In this entire thing, I believe that educational institutions have a big role to play," Dhankhar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New national education policy Education policy Vice President

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

