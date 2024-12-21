Business Standard

PDP leader Iltija Mufti accuses CM Abdullah of cancelling 150k ration cards

The PDP leader who is a vocal critic of the National Conference government also complained about the power curtailments durin the ongoing winter months

Iltija Mufti, Iltija

Mufti said in a post on X that the newly elected J & K government's decision to cancel 1.27 lakh ration cards of below-poverty-line families is "unwarranted". | File Photo: PTI

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti accused the chief minister Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kasmir of cancelling at least 1.5 lakh ration cards.

The PDP leader who is a vocal critic of the National Conference government also complained about the power curtailments durin the ongoing winter months.

Speaking to reporters here on the "Cancellation of BPL rations cards", Iltija Mufti said, " The new government had in their election manifesto promised to provide 10 kilograms floor and rice for free for every month".

The PDP leader asked the ruling National Conference government: "If you cannot provide anything to people, then do not snatch either. You have at least cancelled 1.5 lakh ration cards. Each ration card has at least 6 family members. You are witnessing the number of families getting affected".

 

Iltija Mufti asked the people around, "This is the first day of 'Chillai Kalan' (40-day period of harsh winter in J & K). Is there electricity around?"

To which the crowd replied," Absolutely not".

Taking a swipe at the NC government over its poll promises, Iltija Mufti said, " You promised to give 200 units of (free) electricity. Leave that promise aside, you are also doing power curtailment. There is no water either. Unable to comprehend, you got such a huge mandate, but you are not fulfilling the promises".

"..What kind of Justice is this? People who are committed to work definitely find a way," Iltija Mufti asked the NC government.

Attacking the CM Omar Abdullah without taking any names, Iltija Mufti said, " You say one thing in Delhi and another thing here".

A day earlier, Iltija Mufti said in a post on X that the newly elected J & K government's decision to cancel 1.27 lakh ration cards of below-poverty-line families is "unwarranted" & "cruel".

"Hope they revisit this ill-timed order which has put people in great distress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah Iltija Mufti PDP

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

