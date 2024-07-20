UP to create State Capital Region like NCR. Here's what you should know

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the formation of a State Capital Region (SCR), encompassing Lucknow and five neighbouring districts. This development is similar to the National Capital Region (NCR) around Delhi and aims to address the growing population and infrastructural demands.

Formation of SCR

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel officially designated the area around Lucknow as the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region. The newly formed SCR includes Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Barabanki, covering a total area of 27,826 square kilometres, according to news agency PTI.

Rationale behind SCR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who initiated this project in September 2022, stated that SCR was formed to manage the population pressure on Lucknow. The capital city's population has surged, leading to increased complaints about unplanned development. The SCR is designed to anticipate and cater to future development needs, ensuring systematic growth.

According to the 2011 Census, the combined population of the six districts in SCR is nearly 2.3 million. Lucknow alone has a population of 4,589,838 and a density of 1,816 people per square kilometre, more than twice the state average of 829 per square kilometre. This density is the third highest in the state, following Ghaziabad and Varanasi.

Establishment of UP-SCRDA

On the same day, Governor Anandiben Patel approved the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region Development Authority (UP-SCRDA). The Housing and Urban Planning Department subsequently issued the official notification. This authority, headquartered in Lucknow, will be led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the state's chief secretary serving as the vice-chairman.

The UP-SCRDA includes over three dozen members from various departments, including housing, revenue, urban development, finance, environment, rural development, irrigation, public works, transport, agriculture, and tourism. This body aims to promote economic growth and improve infrastructure within SCR by collaborating with the central government.

Comparison with NCR

The SCR formation draws parallels with the NCR, which includes the National Capital Territory of Delhi and certain districts from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, covering approximately 55,083 square kilometres. The NCR was established to manage the population influx into Delhi and the resultant congestion and scarcity of amenities. The National Capital Region Planning Board Act was enacted in 1985 to facilitate this regional planning.

Other states with capital region development authorities

Andhra Pradesh and Assam have also implemented similar initiatives. In 2014, Andhra Pradesh formed the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to extend its capital region, including Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur. Although APCRDA was dissolved in 2020, it was replaced by the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Area (AMRDA).

In Assam, former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the creation of the Assam State Capital Region Development Authority in 2016. The SCR in Assam, established in 2017, includes the districts of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Darrang, and Morigaon, either fully or partially.