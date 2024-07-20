Centre urges UP, MP govts to speed up land acquisition for link canal

Business Standard
This river interlinking project proposes to transport excess water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh in order to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region

The Centre has urged both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to expedite land acquisition and promptly complete all pending Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) with regard to the Ken-Betwa Link Project.
This river interlinking project proposes to transport excess water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh in order to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.
The sixth meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority took place on Friday here. It was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Mukherjee emphasised the project's significance for the Bundelkhand region and underscored the need to employ best practices in construction to protect the environment, biodiversity and promote community development.
She lauded the Madhya Pradesh government for the timely transfer of land to the Forest Department, meeting the requirements of the Stage-II Forest Clearance, according to a statement by the Jal Shakti ministry.
The secretary urged both the states to expedite land acquisition for the link canal and to complete all pending DPRs promptly. She stressed the importance of all partners working in unison to achieve timely and projected benefits across all quarters, the statement said.
Discussions also focused on the planning and execution of the Daudhan Dam, with both the states asked to prioritise the attachment of offices with the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority, it said.

According to the statement, Mukherjee called on the Water Resources Department of Madhya Pradesh to implement effective resettlement and rehabilitation measures for the betterment of project-affected families.
Additionally, she requested the Forest Department to take action on compensatory afforestation and catchment area treatment, especially during the ongoing monsoon season, it said.
The meeting concluded with directives to ensure the implementation of the Integrated Landscape Management Plan in coordination with all stakeholders, ensuring timely and effective measures are in place, the statement added.

