UP to launch electric boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to boost religious tourism

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to expand electricity-based adventure water activities and boat ride facilities in Ayodhya and Varanasi to boost religious tourism. The government is on the verge of starting the operation of four specialised electric boats in both cities, according to an official statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Under the scheme, one air-conditioned electric boat with a 50-seat capacity and two electric boats with 30-seat capacities each will be operated from Nayaghat on the Saryu River in Ayodhya," it said. "In Varanasi, a 50-seater air-conditioned electric boat will soon be available for tourists at Ravidas Ghat on the Ganga River," it added.

The state-of-the-art AC boats will have a steel catamaran hull, while the non-air-conditioned ones will feature an FRP catamaran hull, the government said.

The ghats will have the facilities for the docking and charging of these boats, which will be managed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The boats will initially operate under a 10-year lease, adhering strictly to the guidelines set by the Tourism department, the Inland Vessel Act, and international standards.

The boat operation will be conducted in line with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India's guidelines.