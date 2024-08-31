Business Standard
Deceased Kolkata doc's family under house arrest, claims Adhir Ranjan

Chowdhury who visited the house of the deceased doctor and spoke to her parents, also alleged that the police had offered the father money for cremating the body quickly

The CBI is now investigating the matter on a Calcutta High Court order. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday accused the police of keeping the parents of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered under "house arrest".
Chowdhury who visited the house of the deceased doctor and spoke to her parents, also alleged that the police had offered the father money for cremating the body quickly.
"I visited the family of the deceased doctor's residence and spoke to them for a long time. The police have kept the family under house arrest. They are not allowing them to come out of the house on the pretext of various excuses. The police have created a barricade around them, the CISF have no clue about this," Chowdhury told reporters.
"The Kolkata Police following the directive of the state government had offered the father money while telling him that the body of his daughter be cremated without delay," Chowdhury alleged.
The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hosptial in Kolkata on August 9. Junior doctors have been on a cease-work since that day demanding justice for her and strong security measures at medical establishments.
The senior Congress leader was stopped by the police from entering the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when he reached there to meet the agitating junior doctors.
"I went there as a common person and not a political leader, to express solidarity to them. But I was stopped from meeting them by the police... Had they shown this promptness earlier, our sister doctor would not have met this fate," Chowdhury said.

One civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.
The CBI is now investigating the matter on a Calcutta High Court order.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

