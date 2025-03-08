LIVE News: India, Ireland to set up Joint Economic Commission to boost trade, investment, says EAM
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, and announced that both countries have agreed to establish a Joint Economic Commission to enhance trade, investment, and technology ties. Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X on Friday, highlighting his discussions with the Irish leader during his visit to Dublin. "A warm and open meeting with Tánaiste & FM @SimonHarrisTD of Ireland this morning in Dublin. We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase our trade, investment, and technology linkages. Exchanged views on recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. Also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism," Jaishankar stated.
Indian and Bhutanese officials met in New Delhi on March 6 and 7 to review boundary-related fieldwork, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 7. The discussions focused on technological and capacity-building collaboration for survey and boundary-related work, aligning with the priorities of both nations, the MEA stated in a release. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made by their respective field survey teams and other stakeholders. They also finalized a work plan for the next three field seasons. The Indian delegation was led by Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, while Dasho Letho T. Tangbi, Secretary of International Boundaries, represented Bhutan. According to the MEA, the meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the tradition of regular dialogues across all sectors of bilateral cooperation.
India-Israel hold research symposium on financial resilience and inclusivity
The Israeli embassy partnered with Bennett University and the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host a first-of-its-kind Research Symposium on financial literacy, investment behaviour, and gender at Federation House, New Delhi. As per the official statement, the event stands as an innovative research initiative that sheds light on the intersection of financial literacy, technology, and policy in advancing economic inclusion, particularly for women and youth.
EAM Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Belfast, highlights its 'focus'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the newly inaugurated Indian consulate in Belfast, a "meeting point for the UK with the European Union", will not only serve the growing diaspora but also help in exploring economic opportunities.
Indian defence forces to participate in Mauritius National Day celebrations, PM Modi to be chief guest
A contingent of the Indian defence forces will participate in the celebrations of the National Day of Mauritius, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest for the event, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on March 7. An official statement by the MEA said that, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius from March 11-12 and attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the Chief Guest.
First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST