Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

As per the MND, of the 11 sorties, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND reported Chinese military activity in the surrounding region (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan detected 11 Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and four official ships around its territory as of Tuesday (local time), a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said.

As per the MND, of the 11 sorties, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND reported Chinese military activity in the surrounding region, including seven sorties by People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two Chinese government ships.

One of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

Beijing slashes US commodities purchases as trade tensions worsen

Trump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India

China warns nations not to team up against it to gain US reprieve

steel, steel industry

India to impose 12% temporary tariff on steel to curb cheap China imports

Chinese fighter jet J-36

China steps up testing of sixth-gen stealth fighters amid tensions with US

US China, US China flag

China to sanction US officials, NGO heads in response to Hong Kong actions

In a post on X, MND wrote, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, China's intensifying pressure on Taiwan and its broader aims in the Indo-Pacific require a more explicit response from the United States, former US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Admiral Harry Harris said on Thursday, Taiwan News reported.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary event of the Pacific Forum, Harris called on Washington to abandon its long-standing policy of "strategic ambiguity" and instead make clear whether it would come to Taiwan's defence in a cross-strait conflict.

"China has made it abundantly clear it intends to isolate and seize Taiwan," Harris said, referencing Beijing's continued military build up and hostile posture toward the self-governing island. "We should be equally clear, and we should never allow China to dictate America's foreign policy with regard to Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Trump, Melania to attend Pope Francis' funeral; Prince William may join

Pope Francis

Pope Francis was both controversial figure and spiritual guide in Argentina

US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth

Trump defends Hegseth amid Pentagon turmoil, Signal chat leak probe

US senate, White house, United states

Republican proposal to hike tax on millionaires to generate $400 bn

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge

Harvard sues Trump admin for stopping $2.2 bn in grants as fight escalates

Topics : China Taiwan Chinese air force Chinese army Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon