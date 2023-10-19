close
US envoy Garcetti travels in Delhi Metro, interacts with passenger

Garcetti recently said the "great minds" back in his homeland and India can find more paths to peace

Eric Garcetti

The US envoy was attending the plenary session of 'Swavlamban 2.0', a two-day seminar of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with passengers on board.
He said he had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers.
"Wow! Delhi Metro, you make travelling so easy! I had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers. A shout out to the well-maintained, efficient, and green public transport system that is among the best in the world!" Garcetti wrote on 'X'.
Garcetti recently said the "great minds" back in his homeland and India can find more paths to peace.
"I'm so proud to see the United States of America and India working together for a more peaceful world. But we have to innovate. The world is changing more in the next five or ten years than it's changed in the last 100 years. But the great minds in India and the great minds in the United States can work to find more paths to peace," he said.
The US envoy was attending the plenary session of 'Swavlamban 2.0', a two-day seminar of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO).
Referring to the growing global challenges, Garcetti cited the presence of the US and India's chief of staff at the Indo-Pacific army chiefs' conference in the national capital, saying that both countries are cooperating with each other and strengthening bilateral ties for a "safer tomorrow".

Topics : India and US Delhi Metro

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

