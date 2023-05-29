close

Use social media to spread how India changed under Modi govt: Adityanath

The chief minister said his government was connecting everyone with development without any discrimination

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said social media can be used to spread the word about how India has changed over the past nine years under the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing social media influencers during a programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he said India's stature has increased on the global stage and said that social media has also played an important role in this.

"The country's potential is now being seen by the world and we must promote it through social media," Adityanath said.

"About 20 years ago, print media was dominant. Then the electronic media appeared. At first, there weren't many news channels, but over time, that number grew. At the same time, social media and digital media have seen rapid growth over the past seven to eight years," he said.

"In contrast to the past when people would read the morning newspaper to learn about events happening in the country and abroad, now the news is reaching people every moment through social media. Smartphones have made it easier, but it is also being misused.

"In such a scenario, only those who use it properly will be able to stay in the digital revolution. The rest of them will come and go. Maintaining your credibility is crucial in this regard," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said his government was connecting everyone with development without any discrimination.

"The world should be made aware of this reality via social media so that those who attempt to defame the nation on a global scale keep their mouths shut. Let the world know that the double-engine government does not do politics of 'appeasement' but works for the empowerment of every citizen," he added.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and several other leaders were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Modi govt

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

