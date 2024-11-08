Business Standard
Uttar Pradesh govt approves semiconductor projects worth Rs 32k cr

The two private sector plants are proposed to be set up in the vicinity of the under-construction Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has paved the way for two major semiconductor projects of more than Rs 32,000 crore to pitch the state as a future semiconductor fabrication hub.  The two private sector plants are proposed to be set up in the vicinity of the under-construction Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.
  The state cabinet recently approved the subsidy component of over Rs 9,000 crore to be provided in the next five years, clearing the decks for the two projects which are estimated to create 15,000 job opportunities. Tarq Semiconductors, which is part of the Hiranandani group, will invest Rs 28,440 crore in a semiconductor fab plant, to be set up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority enclave. For the project, the Centre and the State will provide 25 per cent capital subsidy each on the total cost. The state cabinet cleared the proposal of UP’s share of 25 per cent capital subsidy or about Rs 7,037 crore to the project. The Torque project is expected to generate 1,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs in the state.
 
 
According to UP industrial development principal secretary Anil Kumar Sagar, the project will receive additional incentives once the commercial production starts.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

