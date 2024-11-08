Business Standard
Delhi govt tests drone-based mist spraying to combat air pollution

During the demonstration, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution levels in the hotspots are higher than the average AQI in the capital

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday conducted a testing of 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar, one of the city's pollution hotspots.

During the demonstration, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution levels in the hotspots are higher than the average AQI in the capital.

"Today's demonstration in Anand Vihar -- a known pollution hotspot -- aims to address this issue," Rai said.

Currently, more than 200 anti-smog guns are deployed across Delhi, spraying water along the roads to reduce airborne dust, he added.

"However, areas with narrow roadsides or congested spots where trucks cannot reach pose unique challenges. This is where drones can be particularly effective," he said.

 

The minister added that if the trial proves successful, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) may consider acquiring more drones for widespread deployment.

"If we get promising results of today's testing, we will move forward with formal tenders for procuring additional drones," Rai said.

Delhi's air quality is deteriorating each day, with more than 15 monitoring stations currently reporting AQI levels in the "severe" category.

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

