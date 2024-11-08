LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not "anti-business" as being projected by the BJP but "anti-monopoly" and "anti-creating oligopolies". Gandhi also claimed that after an article written by him was published in a newspaper, many play-fair businesses have told him that a senior minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's programmes.
On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees from across India performed Sandhya Puja by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, and others gathered by water bodies at sunset, presenting fruits, sweets, and thekua as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for everyone.
BJP's Chugh warns Omar Abdullah govt against murdering mandate of democracy
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday, warned the Omar Abdullah government, against "murdering the mandate of democracy by resorting to disruptive and violent means." Reacting strongly to the BJP members being marshalled out of the Assembly while they were trying to voice dissent against the resolution on Article 370, Chugh said, "it was a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the people."
India celebrates Chhath Puja: Leaders and Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya on third day
Army, Police launch joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress.
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST