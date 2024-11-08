Business Standard

LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation | (File Photo: PTI)

A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla last night after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress. There has been a spike in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with the security forces engaging encounters with them. An Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning. 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not "anti-business" as being projected by the BJP but "anti-monopoly" and "anti-creating oligopolies". Gandhi also claimed that after an article written by him was published in a newspaper, many play-fair businesses have told him that a senior minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's programmes.

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees from across India performed Sandhya Puja by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, and others gathered by water bodies at sunset, presenting fruits, sweets, and thekua as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for everyone.

7:56 AM

BJP's Chugh warns Omar Abdullah govt against murdering mandate of democracy

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday, warned the Omar Abdullah government, against "murdering the mandate of democracy by resorting to disruptive and violent means." Reacting strongly to the BJP members being marshalled out of the Assembly while they were trying to voice dissent against the resolution on Article 370, Chugh said, "it was a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the people."

7:30 AM

India celebrates Chhath Puja: Leaders and Devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya on third day

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees from across India performed Sandhya Puja by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, and others gathered by water bodies at sunset, presenting fruits, sweets, and thekua as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

7:30 AM

Army, Police launch joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday after observing terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress.

Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir BJP Congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon