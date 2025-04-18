Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tap global financial hubs for investment

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tap global financial hubs for investment

Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation arm of the state government, will organise roadshows across US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and West Asia

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Uttar Pradesh, Independence day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Credit: X/BesuraTaansane

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In pursuit of becoming a $1 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is planning to tap the world’s leading financial hubs for investment across sectors.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government will organise roadshows for investors in London, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, and several other cities in the run up to the proposed UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2.0 in 2025-26 (FY26).
 
The state aims to attract investments of about ₹33 trillion at UP GIS 2.0, the preliminary groundwork for which has already begun.
 
Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation arm of the state government, will organise roadshows across US, Canada, Japan,
