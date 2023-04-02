close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3

ANI General News
Pushkar Singh Dhami

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi on Sunday for the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Earlier on March 31, CM Dhami said that Rs 23.28 crore has been sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 34.66 crore as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the Central Government.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for this. In December 2022, CM Dhami met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital and discussed development-related issues.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Patnaik launches ticket sales of direct flight from Bhubaneshwar to Dubai

Bhupender Yadav, Jairam sparred over Forest Bill sent to Select Committee

Registrations for Yuva Sangam begins for participation of youth from states

Savarkar not national issue, Oppn should realise BJP's politics: Pawar

Guj court acquits all 26 accused in 2002 gangrape and multiple murders case

Topics : Narendra Modi | Uttarakhand | Delhi

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon