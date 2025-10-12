Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

Officials said that this hindered any major action against this transporter at the local level

Tax officials said that under Section 130 of the GST Act, the total penalty on this consignment has been determined to be approximately Rs 25 lakh. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Officers of the Uttarakhand GST headquarters carried out a raid and unearthed a tax evasion racket worth over Rs 20 lakh several lakhs of rupees, allegedly run in collusion with joint commissioner-level officials.

"The state tax headquarters had been constantly receiving information and complaints that transporters were bringing goods to Haldwani in the Kumaon region while evading taxes," a senior official from the headquarters said.

"One of these transporters was also reported to have the patronage and support of a senior departmental officer at the level of joint commissioner," he said.

Officials said that this hindered any major action against this transporter at the local level.

 

The state GST headquarters, then, decided to take action against the transporters on its own. "Teams from Rudrapur raided two transport companies in Haldwani early this week," sources said.

They added that in a highly confidential manner, under heavy police security, two departmental teams from outside the Haldwani area conducted raids throughout the day, during which a large quantity of goods brought in without documents or on false documents was seized.

"Over the next three days, the entire matter, including the goods and documents, was investigated," the source said.

He added that it was unearthed that goods worth over Rs 20 lakh were brought in without paying taxes.

Tax officials said that under Section 130 of the GST Act, the total penalty on this consignment has been determined to be approximately Rs 25 lakh.

They added that the goods and the transport vehicle have been seized and will remain in the department's custody until the fine is paid.

This is one of the biggest raids ever conducted in Kumaon, in which the confidential action of the headquarters has resulted in great success.

"The role of a senior departmental officer and the use of her influence to threaten officials and obstruct departmental proceedings has also come to light, which is being investigated," the source said.

He added that the state tax headquarters is contemplating taking separate action on this issue in accordance with the State Government's zero tolerance policy.

Reiterating the state government's zero tolerance policy against corruption, the officials said, "GST evasion will not be tolerated at all and in case of negligence or any undue pressure on the officials, the headquarters will directly intervene to curb tax evasion."  "Chief minister Pushakar Dhami who also holds the finance ministry has categorically exhibited his tough stand against corruption," they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India News Uttarakhand GST tax evasion

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

