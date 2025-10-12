Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Constitution has ensured India remains strong, united, says CJI Gavai

Constitution has ensured India remains strong, united, says CJI Gavai

Calling it the realisation of a dream, the CJI thanked the Maharashtra government for expediting the Mandangad court building project

BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ratnagiri
The Constitution has ensured the country remains strong and united while neighbouring nations are facing civil unrest and turmoil, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai said on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating a court building in Mandangad taluka in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, the CJI expressed happiness that it has come up in an area that also contains Ambavde, the native village of the Constitution's chief architect and legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.  "The country has remained united and on the path of development in war and peace. We have seen internal Emergency as well but we have remained strong and united. It is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which sets us apart from neighbouring countries that are witnessing turmoil," Justice Gavai said. Civil unrest in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and most recently in Nepal have seen change in governments as well as large-scale distress to citizens due to rioting and arson.  "In the last 22 years as a judge, I have stood for decentralization of justice and ensured several judicial infrastructure projects are completed. What gives me immense satisfaction is the Kolhapur circuit bench (of the Bombay High Court) and this Mandangad court building, which has been completed in two years," he said.  Calling it the realisation of a dream, the CJI thanked the Maharashtra government for expediting the Mandangad court building project.  "Even though the doctrine of separation of powers of executive and judiciary is expected to deliver justice to people, judiciary has to get cooperation from the executive in terms of funds to ensure justice reaches one and all. Court buildings have been inaugurated recently in Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Daryapur. I feel proud about the quality of their construction," he said. These courts will fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream that expeditious justice be delivered to the last citizen, the CJI asserted.

 

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

