Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

Delhi cools after rain; IMD sees extended monsoon, heavy showers in east

Monsoon likely to extend beyond September as Delhi records showers; IMD warns of rain and thunderstorms in peninsular, northeast, and central India, with flood, cloudburst alerts

Visitors at the Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to a cooler Thursday morning after widespread showers on September 17. Rain across Delhi and Noida eased humid conditions, with IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies and light rain for September 18. Temperatures are expected to stay between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, with winds at 10–15 kmph.
 
On Tuesday, the city had recorded its hottest September day this year at over 36 degrees Celsius. 
  Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 115 at 9 am on September 18, staying in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monsoon withdrawal and outlook

The monsoon, usually withdrawn by late September in Delhi, is showing signs of a delay. Light rain remains likely through the month, repeating last year’s late retreat.
 
 
The southwest monsoon withdrawal line now runs through Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, leaving northwestern regions drier. However, rainfall persists in northeastern, central, and southern states. 

Uttarakhand cloudburst: 7 missing

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a cloudburst in Nandanagar Ghat buried six homes under debris, leaving seven people missing. Two residents were rescued as SDRF, police, and district teams carried out relief operations.

Punjab floods: Toll climbs to 57

Punjab’s flood-related death toll rose to 57, with one new fatality in Barnala. Relief camps fell from 41 to 38 in 24 hours as 769 people returned home. So far, 23,340 residents have been evacuated, according to Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

IMD forecast for the week

East and central India: Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 21. Gusty winds up to 40 kmph likely.
 
North-east India: Rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 23.
 
North-west India: Isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on September 18.
 
South Peninsular India: Rain and thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka, with winds up to 40 kmph.
 
West India: Showers expected in Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra, with isolated heavy rainfall on September 18.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

