Tamil Nadu remains polio free for 21 years, says Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu remains polio free for 21 years, says Minister Ma Subramanian

The India Experts Advisory Group has identified 269 districts in 21 States as vulnerable for polio diseases in view of the spread of virus in neighbouring countries, he said

Tamil Nadu has remained polio free for 21 consecutive years.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu has remained polio free for 21 consecutive years, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

After launching a polio camp in neighbouring Chengalpattu, one of the six districts for polio camps, he said a target has been set to vaccinate 7.88 lakh infants in these districts.

The India Experts Advisory Group has identified 269 districts in 21 States as vulnerable for polio diseases in view of the spread of virus in neighbouring countries, he said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said six districts from Tamil Nadu -- Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar were selected among the 269 districts for the conduct of the polio camp under the Sub-National Immunisation Day round for polio vaccination as suggested by IEAG.

 

"With the spread of polio virus in neighbouring countries and based on the guidelines putforth by the IEAG, six districts from Tamil Nadu have been shortlisted for conducting the camp," he said.

In all the six districts, polio camp has been organised in 7,091 places which include primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres among others.

"We have targeted to administer the vaccine to 7.88 lakh babies and all measures have been taken in this connection," the minister said.

Subramanian said efforts have also been taken to provide the vaccination in bus terminus, railway stations, check posts, airports while more than 27,000 sanitary workers, volunteers, teachers have been roped in for the smooth conduct of the camps.

About 320 government vehicles have also been pressed in for providing mobile vaccination service, he said.

"Let us all unite to ensure that Tamil Nadu remains a polio free state and safeguard the babies against the spread of the virus. Let us all strive hard to eradicate the disease from this State." he said.

Chengalpattu district collector D Sneha, MLA E Karunanidhi, Mayor of Tambaram Corporation Vasantha Kumari Kamalakannan and senior govenrment officials were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu polio polio cases in world

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

