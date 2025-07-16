Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand to NCERT: Include Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in school syllabus

Uttarakhand to NCERT: Include Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in school syllabus

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that until the new syllabus is introduced, students will recite verses from these texts during daily prayer sessions

school, Class, Students

Earlier on July 15, NCERT released a new textbook titled Veena, which has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state government has asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana in the syllabus of 17,000 government schools.

"In a meeting of the Education department with the Chief Minister, we have tasked NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in the syllabus to be taught in 17,000 government schools of Uttarakhand," Rawat told ANI.

He added that until the new syllabus is introduced, students will recite verses from these texts during daily prayer sessions.

"Until this is implemented, verses from the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana will be included in the daily prayer meetings in schools," he further added.

 

Earlier on July 15, NCERT released a new textbook titled Veena, which has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The book aims to connect students with India's scientific achievements as well as its civilisational heritage.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Massive landslide hits Devprayag, two injured as houses collapse

Handcuffs

82 people guised as saints arrested in Dehradun under 'Operation Kalanemi'

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Heavy rains lash Rudraprayag, landslide alert for Uttarkashi, Chamoli

One of the chapters, Ganga ki Kahani, follows the journey of the Ganga from Gomukh to Gangasagar, covering cities such as Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, and Kolkata. It blends geography with cultural, spiritual, and economic insights, featuring stories of ashrams, sadhus, and the Kumbh Mela.

Another chapter, AI, introduces students to Artificial Intelligence, explaining how machines learn and solve problems like humans. It is designed to encourage scientific thinking in middle school students.

The Gaganyaan chapter highlights India's human spaceflight mission, describing ISRO's ambitions and the role of the humanoid robot Vyommitra.

Moral and civic values are also featured. The chapter Nyay Ki Kursi explores the ideas of justice and fairness using historical figures like Raja Bhoj and Vikramaditya, while Haathi aur Cheenti teaches road safety through an animal story.

Other topics in the book include Kaziranga National Park, Ajanta and Ellora caves, natural colour making, and Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.

NCERT has started rolling out the updated textbooks for several classes. While some books have already been released, others are expected by the end of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs to attend Centre's meeting on water issues

Air India plane crash

Air India crash rekindles decades-old debate over cockpit video recorders

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Gujarat HC imposes ₹1.4 cr cost on 7 unscrupulous petitioners over PIL

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

Topics : Uttarakhand Indian education govt schools New education policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon