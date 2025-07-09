Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Geothermal Energy Policy, under which scientific and technical research will be encouraged for the exploration of geothermal resources in the state.

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

The policy will be implemented by the Energy Department in collaboration with various agencies. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Geothermal Energy Policy, under which scientific and technical research will be encouraged for the exploration of geothermal resources in the state.

Official sources said here that the policy was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Sources said that the policy's objective is to encourage scientific and technical research for the exploration of economically and environmentally viable geothermal resources in the state.

They said that through geothermal energy, carbon emissions in the state will be reduced, and energy security will be strengthened.

The policy will be implemented by the Energy Department in collaboration with various agencies.

 

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a project management unit (PMU) for studies related to increasing the carrying capacity of bridges under the Public Works Department.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a digital forensic laboratory in the state's Tax Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DRDO

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear multiple pleas against EC's Bihar voter list revision on July 10

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

Mamata seeks Niti Aayog's apology on misrepresented West Bengal map

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi government cancels renovation tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence

Topics : Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Thermal power projects Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon