Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

According to the petitioner, the directives issued by the two governments would enable the pilgrims to access the details of the owners

Supreme Court, SC

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh will be hearing the replies next Tuesday | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to file their replies to a plea challenging the state governments' mandate that compels food sellers on the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR code stickers on their banners, reported Live Law
 
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh will be hearing the replies next Tuesday.
 
This comes after the counsel appearing for the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand sought a minimum of two weeks to reply. However, counsel appearing for the petitioner sought urgency, adding that the matter is "time-sensitive" as the Kanwar Yatra will get over in 10-12 days.
 
 
According to the petitioners, the directives issued by the two governments would enable the pilgrims to access the details of the owners. The plea has sought a stay on all directives that require or enable the public disclosure of the ownership/employee identity of food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra routes in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. 
 
The petitioners, in their plea, argue that these directives issued by the state governments conflict with an interim order that the Supreme Court issued last year, which held that food sellers cannot be forced to reveal their identities. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas for review of 2022 verdict upholding ED powers on Jul 31

Supreme Court, SC

SC urges self-regulation, stresses value of free speech on social media

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Supreme Court dismisses tax demand raised by CBIC against IndiGo

PremiumResidential property, home loan

Understand the legal and financial implications before gifting property

Supreme Court, SC

Freedom of speech being abused over objectionable cartoons on PM, RSS: SC

 
They further argued that to bypass the Supreme Court's interim order, the state governments have issued directives this year, mandating the display of QR codes on all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route. The applicants further claim that the intent is to cause religious profiling of the sellers along the routes.
 
The report added that even though the eatery owners are required to obtain licences and display them, they need to be displayed inside the premises only. The government's mandate to display the names and identities of the owners outside is an overstep, the report added, citing the application. 
 
It further added, "That a directive to reveal religious, caste identities couched under the garb of 'lawful license requirements' is a breach of privacy rights. The requisite license is a self-contained certificate, which although reveals the name of the owner, is displayed inside the premises at a place where it may be accessed."
 
"Equating this requirement to display a normal-sized license with the directive to display name of owner, manager and other employees on billboards outside, or to not give eateries names which do not reflect the religious identity of the owner are de hors the license requirements", the application read.
 

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

Nimisha Priya

Nimisha Priya row: Hopes up as talks progress after Kanthapuram intervenes

Fauja Singh

Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100?

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain today; air quality improves to 'good'

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Govt asks states to align job schemes with ₹99,446-cr ELI programme

Topics : Supreme Court kanwariya Uttar Pradesh government Uttarakhand BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon