LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Punjab Police have arrested 30-year-old NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh. The Fortuner SUV involved was also recovered within 30 hours of the incident. Dhillon, from Dasupur village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, was apprehended late Tuesday night and is being interrogated at Bhogpur police station.President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to impose tariffs of over 10 per cent on smaller nations, including countries in Africa and the Caribbean. “We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them,” Trump stated, adding it could be “a little over 10 per cent tariff” on goods from at least 100 countries. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the targeted nations are primarily in Africa and the Caribbean, which conduct limited trade with the US and would have minimal impact on Trump's broader goal of reducing global trade imbalances.
Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey criticised Trump’s global trade strategy, warning it would hurt households. In his Mansion House address, Bailey urged greater international cooperation, particularly between the US and China, to tackle “unsustainable” trade and financial imbalances fueling economic distortion and rising political tensions.
10:58 AM
Colleges closed, markets shut after BJD's Balasore bandh over college student's death
Markets were shut, schools and colleges were closed, and vehicles largely remained off the roads as a bandh, called by the opposition BJD, was underway in Odisha's Balasore district over the death of a college student. The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days.
10:40 AM
'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he is on road to recovery
Actor Aasif Khan, known for appearing in popular series 'Panchayat' and 'Pataal Lok', is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack. The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
10:26 AM
Most of unarmed drones, loiter munitions used by Pak on May 10 neutralised: CDS Chauhan
Drones proof of reality, recent conflicts demonstrate how they can shift tactical balance disproportionately, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said today.
9:52 AM
Four Delhi schools get bomb threat; city witnesses nine such incidents in three days
A bomb threat received through email triggered panic across four private schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:56 AM IST